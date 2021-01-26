 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM PST until TUE 8:00 AM PST. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

