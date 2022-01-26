Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The Napa area shou…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Very windy conditi…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. W…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.