 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News