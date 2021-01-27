Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 4:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.