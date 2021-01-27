This evening in American Canyon: Windy with rain, possibly heavy at times in the evening. Low 44F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 4:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
American Canyon's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon …
This evening in American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. American Canyon fo…
This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. American Canyon folks should see high…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. W…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm t…