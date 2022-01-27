Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.