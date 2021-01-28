Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 AM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
American Canyon's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon …
This evening in American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. American Canyon fo…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. American Canyon folks should see high…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
Temperatures in American Canyon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a r…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. W…