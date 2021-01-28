Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: Showers this evening becoming a steady light rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 AM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.