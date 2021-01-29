Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Overcast with showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.