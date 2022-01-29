Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.