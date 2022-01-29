This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.