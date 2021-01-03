 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

