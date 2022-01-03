For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 2:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
