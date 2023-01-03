 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with light rain this evening. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

