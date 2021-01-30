Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in American Canyon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.