Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
