Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: Cloudy with showers. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

