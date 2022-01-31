This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
