Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Some clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

