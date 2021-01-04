This evening in American Canyon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 8:00 AM PST until MON 3:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
