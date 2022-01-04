This evening's outlook for Napa: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The for…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Sc…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening in Napa: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool,…