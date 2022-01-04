Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from TUE 9:00 AM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.