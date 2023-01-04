 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 4:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

