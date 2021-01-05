 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Clear skies during the evening will give way to low clouds and fog after midnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

