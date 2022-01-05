This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Sc…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm t…