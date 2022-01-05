 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

