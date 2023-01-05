This evening's outlook for Napa: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from WED 4:32 PM PST until WED 10:30 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Napa today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Tod…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …