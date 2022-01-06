 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Considerable cloudiness. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

