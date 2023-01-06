Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.