This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Napa today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Tod…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …