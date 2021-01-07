 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

