Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

