This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
