For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 4:00 AM PST until SUN 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
