This evening in American Canyon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered sh…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds shoul…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees…
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening in American Canyon: Light rain giving way to foggy conditions overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
This evening in American Canyon: Mostly clear this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Am…
This evening in American Canyon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, American Ca…