Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in American Canyon: Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

