For the drive home in Napa: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South.
