This evening's outlook for Napa: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SUN 1:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
