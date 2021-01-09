 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

American Canyon's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

