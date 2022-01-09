This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
