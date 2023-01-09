For the drive home in Napa: Windy with rain likely. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from SUN 8:00 PM PST until MON 8:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Napa Valley
