Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south.