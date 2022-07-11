Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from SUN 7:00 PM PDT until MON 12:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.