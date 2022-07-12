Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 12:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degr…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…