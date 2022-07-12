Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 12:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.