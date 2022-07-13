 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from TUE 9:00 PM PDT until WED 1:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News