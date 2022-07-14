Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until THU 2:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.