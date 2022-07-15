Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from THU 11:00 PM PDT until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.