Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM PDT until SAT 4:00 AM PDT.