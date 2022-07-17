Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturd…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is fo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…