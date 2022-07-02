This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 9:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
