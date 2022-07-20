Jul. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Mainly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.