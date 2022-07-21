Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
