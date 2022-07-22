Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturd…
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
Napa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…