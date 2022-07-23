 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

