Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
