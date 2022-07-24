Jul. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.