Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest.