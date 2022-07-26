Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
