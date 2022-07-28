This evening's outlook for Napa: Some clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jul. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
