For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Jul. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
