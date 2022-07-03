 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Napa will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM PDT until SUN 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

