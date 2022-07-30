 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 2:00 PM PDT until SAT 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

